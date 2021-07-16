Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in June

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises.

