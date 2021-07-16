Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,082. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

