Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGM. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.38.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$523.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20. Pure Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$3.08.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

