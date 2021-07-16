Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.80.

Shares of LRTNF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

