Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 63,299 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Liberty Latin America worth $7,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $36,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $13.80 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

