Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGCUU opened at $11.61 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.