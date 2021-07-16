Putnam Investments LLC Invests $6.99 Million in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 299,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.33% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth $17,998,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $10,074,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,380,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $25.20 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.32.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ThredUp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.