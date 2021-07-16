Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Altra Industrial Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

