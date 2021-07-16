Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 312,482 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

