PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.500-$6.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Get PVH alerts:

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.