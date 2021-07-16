Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Cut by Analyst

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NYSE:EXP opened at $138.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

