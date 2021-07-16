Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

