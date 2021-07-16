Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

ENPH opened at $165.29 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,579,849. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

