Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Boosted by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.34 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

