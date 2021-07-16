Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for 155675 (BLD.TO) Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.34 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

