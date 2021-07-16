Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $332.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.