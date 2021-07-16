Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.29 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

