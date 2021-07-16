Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSA. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

NYSE NSA opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

