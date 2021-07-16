Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Virtu Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.