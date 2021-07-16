Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million.

PJT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

