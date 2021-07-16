Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.05 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 405,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.