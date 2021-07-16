Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

NYSE:HLI opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755 in the last ninety days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.