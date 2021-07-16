Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issued By KeyCorp

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

