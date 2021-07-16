QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of QAD worth $8,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in QAD by 120.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:QADA opened at $86.75 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

