QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.53 target price on the stock. Cheuvreux’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in QIAGEN by 199.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 132,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

