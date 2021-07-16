QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QIAGEN in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QIAGEN’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QGEN. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

