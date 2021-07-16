QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $483.80 million-$483.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.99 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$ EPS.

NYSE QGEN opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

