Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,601 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

