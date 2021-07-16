Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

AGO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.