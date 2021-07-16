Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $578,000 in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 179,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Drive Shack stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. Drive Shack Inc. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

