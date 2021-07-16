Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,383 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

