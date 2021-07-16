Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

