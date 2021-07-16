Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,200 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

WTFC stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

