Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Shares Gap Up to $33.46

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.46, but opened at $35.44. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 173 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,623,609 shares in the company, valued at $483,365,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $50,972,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.