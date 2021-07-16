Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells $511,403.75 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Quantum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Quantum by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.