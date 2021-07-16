Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Shares of DGX opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

