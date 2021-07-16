Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $11.25 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QIPT. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

QIPT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,526. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

