Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

