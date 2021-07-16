Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUISF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.90 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.05.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $1.20 on Friday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.