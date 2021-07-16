Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Has $5.91 Million Position in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,677 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 11.29% of NewHold Investment worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NewHold Investment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NHIC stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

