Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Athlon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Friday. 11,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.