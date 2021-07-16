Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $9,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $2,480,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,709. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

