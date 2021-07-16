Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.99 Million Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.73% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

