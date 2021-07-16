RAI Finance Hits Market Cap of $29.09 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. RAI Finance has a market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00037973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00100964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00144897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,377.20 or 1.00111169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.