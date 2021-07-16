Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

