Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,933 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $25,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at $54,503,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 183.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.92 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

