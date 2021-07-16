Rarible Price Tops $8.81 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $8.81 or 0.00027533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $39.16 million and $3.06 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00837451 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,442,651 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

