Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Short Interest Update

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RGPCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Ratch Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ratch Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Ratch Group Public alerts:

RGPCF remained flat at $$1.60 during trading on Friday. Ratch Group Public has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ratch Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratch Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.