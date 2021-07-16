Raymond James Boosts Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $125.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

FWRD stock opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.07.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

