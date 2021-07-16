Raymond James Reiterates C$3.50 Price Target for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) has been given a C$3.50 price objective by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.51. 419,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,068. The company has a market capitalization of C$640.57 million and a P/E ratio of -8.87. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

