RBS Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

RBS Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180,305 shares during the quarter. Lands’ End makes up about 33.6% of RBS Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RBS Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of Lands’ End worth $50,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 209,485 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 2,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,486. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.